HRC Realty and CENTURY 21 Town & Country Combine to Form Powerhouse Serving Metro Detroit

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that HRC Realty and CENTURY 21 Town & Country, an industry leader with five offices and more than 250 affiliated agents, have joined forces and will continue to serve the real estate needs of homebuyers and sellers in Metro Detroit.

President and CEO of HRC Realty Chris Hendrix stressed that the company will continue with its overall commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers, sellers and industry professionals looking for a place to call home. At the announcement, Hendrix, joined by President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate Michael Miedler and President and CEO of Easterseals® Michigan Brent Wirth, announced that the first-ever C21®/Easterseals “Legend Award” will be given to President of CENTURY 21 Town & Country John Kersten for the company’s 20-plus year commitment to Easterseals and the more than $21 million raised during that time by him and the CENTURY 21 Town & Country team. Hendrix, HRC and CENTURY 21 Town & Country will continue that support moving forward under the new partnership.

Both Hendrix and Bill McCullen, senior vice president and director of Special Operations at Town & Country, will lead the combined entity of HRC Realty and CENTURY 21 Town & Country forward, one that now consists of approximately 600 sales associates in 17 offices located throughout Southeast and Central Michigan.

“Both consumers and industry professionals are responding to the relevance of the CENTURY 21® brand in markets around the globe, and we look forward to working with Chris and his team as they look to grow marketshare, help their agents increase productivity and recruit relentless sales professionals,” Miedler says, adding, “John [Kersten] is an example of what it truly means to be successful in this business. He not only has helped hundreds of his agents be better personally and professionally; his legendary philanthropic efforts have directly impacted the lives of thousands of persons with disabilities and their families live, work, thrive and play in local communities throughout Eastern Michigan. That is legendary and he is certainly worthy of all the accolades bestowed on him.”

“While growth is central, partnering with the quality of companies like CENTURY 21 Town & Country ensures that our clients and home-buying consumers from across Metro Detroit are receiving personalized, unique moments along every step of the relationship and the extraordinary experiences that they should be demanding, and most certainly deserve, from their real estate company and agent of choice,” Hendrix says.

“From the very beginning, the culture at CENTURY 21 Town & Country has been an environment of independence, professionalism and accountability, and a company that would be able to meet the most stringent demands of each real estate client and sales professional,” McCullen says. “I’m confident that Chris and HRC Realty will operate in a similar manner and will ensure that the Town & Country legacy of making an impact in the local communities that we serve through delivering extraordinary real estate experiences and supporting Easterseals will live on for generations to come.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.