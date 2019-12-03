Making Your Living Room Look Bigger When Selling

In some condos and townhomes, living rooms can seem pretty compact. We’ve all seen listing photos or open houses where it feels like there’s just no room to sit comfortably or the couch alone takes up almost all the living space. But what to do if one of those living rooms belongs to you and you want it to seem as spacious as possible when you go to sell your home? Try these quick tips:

Let your windows go au naturel. Dark-colored drapes or those in heavy fabric can limit the amount of light a room gets, not to mention make your windows look smaller. Opt for curtains in a lightweight sheer material, or take them down altogether. The result? A living room that looks brighter and more spacious in seconds.

Emphasize the perimeter. This may sound counterintuitive, but moving your furniture that sits flush against the wall out a few inches can actually give the impression of an airier space. Why? It gives all your items just a bit of breathing room and makes the space look less cramped.

Keep accessories to a minimum. A minimalist space will almost always seem more spacious than one filled with items. Before a showing, put away items you don’t use or that don’t serve a purpose. If you want to include some decorative items, opt for fewer, larger pieces. As a bonus, this also keeps your space easier to clean during the selling process.

Add a mirror. It’s no secret that mirrors reflect natural light and can make even the tiniest living rooms seem larger. Placing one directly opposite your windows is the quickest way to bounce the light around, but mirrored or glass furniture can have a similar effect. Try it and see!