Things to Think About When Decluttering

You’re not alone if you find it difficult to pair down your items in preparation for a move or an open house. As humans, we become attached to our belongings—especially if they trigger strong positive memories. That makes it challenging to think about getting rid of them or storing them out of sight. Other times, we are simply too exhausted to contemplate a full-scale Marie Kondo refresh. If you’re having a hard time with this task, remember these facts:

You can hold on to memories without accessories. Many people struggle to declutter items that remind them of an enjoyable time or a person they love. Giving away those items, however, doesn’t have to diminish that memory. Consider using photographs of beloved items instead, or starting a tradition that reminds you of that person.

You probably won’t start liking something you don’t already. Some people feel guilty about throwing out items that are perfectly functional but perhaps don’t match their taste. However, you’re unlikely to spontaneously start liking an item you don’t already, no matter how well it works. In fact, it’s not wasteful to get rid of an item that’s just taking up space in your home, especially if you know it’s going to a good home, which brings us to our next point.

You might be doing someone a favour. Sometimes items serve their purpose and languish indefinitely. By selling or donating your excess belongings, they could be going somewhere where they will actually get used, or somewhere where people desperately in need will take them home.

You can always get a storage locker. If you’re really finding it hard to let go, consider renting a storage locker. Condos usually have these in the building, and if you can’t find a storage facility near you, consider using a program like MakeSpace or Second Closet, which will pick up items, store them off-site and return them to you on-demand.