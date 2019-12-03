Women Homebuyers: Must-Haves in Community and Home

Recently, a Builder magazine and Meyers Research webcast, “What Women Want Next in Community & Home,” tackled the latest trends from a nationwide home shopper survey, focusing on what appeals to women homebuyers, who currently control more than 60 percent of all personal wealth in the U.S.

Meyers Research Principal Mollie Carmichael broke down the most important home features for today’s female home shoppers, as well as what they are willing to pay more for. The first step? Learning how they think and what their motivation is.

“Women tend to be very supportive and collaborate in groups,” said Carmichael. “They want to connect and feel safe and valued.”

Part of that is having the space to socialize—but the study found that women prefer to do so indoors. They look for the following:

A one-level home

Entertaining space inside

Social/entertainment hubs

A place to destress

Areas that promote organization

A front porch

A big walk-in closet

“She wants comfortable, functional, cozy, affordable, spacious, beautiful but modern, welcoming, natural and bright,” said Carmichael.

For women buyers, organization is often a big deal because that means more time with their families, said Carmichael. And something that’s not often thought about is a connection to nature. Carmichael said this is very important because being at home “is her retreat time.”

For many, the kitchen remains the heart of the home. There are some amenities and style choices that are more sought-after than others. They are:

Kitchen islands (a space for homework, cooking, entertaining and even an office space)

Quartz countertops

A regular pantry or butler’s pantry

White cabinets

“She wants personalization overall,” said Carmichael. “Sixty-eight percent reported wanting to be able to have design choices.”

Safety is also very important for this segment of the population, so security systems are typically a must-have. More than that, a smart home is desired.

“She wants control,” said Carmichael. “What better way than to give her a remote and an app for everything?”

In addition, there are some features they are more willing to put down money for—and they’re often tied to convenience.

“They are willing to pay more for a large laundry room,” said Carmichael. “Sixty percent would pay $10,000 more for an area with a drop zone.”

It often comes down to smart sizing. Carmichael said, “Storage is the key to everything.” For example, women prefer a linen closet to a linen cabinet.

The biggest thing, however? Community.

“They want friendly, safe, peaceful, convenient, inclusive and walkable,” said Carmichael.