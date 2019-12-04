5 Advantages of Living in a Penthouse

When navigating the real estate market in a city, the first step is usually deciding what type of residence you’re looking for. While there are several different options that each present their own pros and cons, there is perhaps none more synonymous with luxury than the penthouse. For good reason, the exclusive top unit in any building is always in high-demand and if you’re coveting a penthouse of your own, here are a few advantages you can expect.

Extra Spacious

Being the pinnacle of luxury means that the penthouse is almost always the largest residence in the building. If other units don’t provide the space required for you and your family, you may want to see what’s available on the top floor to enjoy all the amenities of living in a high-end building without having to sacrifice ample accommodations.

Rooftop Terrace

Being on the top floor also means that your residence will likely boast a private rooftop terrace that you can escape to high above the city. From entertaining in the open air to lounging amidst a lush rooftop garden, there are plenty of reasons to love a spacious outdoor area atop your building.

Far-ranging Views

It’s no secret that the higher up you go, the better the view gets. Penthouses typically benefit from the best vistas in the building, so if you’re looking for a dwelling that captures breathtaking views of the cityscape, then this where you want to be.

Extra Natural Light

In addition to unobstructed views, penthouses are often designed with taller ceilings, bigger windows, and as a result, let in an abundance of natural light. When you’re living in a city, sunlight exposure can be a premium feature that seriously improves your living environment, especially in the winter months.

Status Symbol

It may not be an important factor to you, but it goes without saying that penthouses are a status symbol. They have a certain wow-factor that will always impress guests and, more importantly, can be a savvy investment. Because there’s only one in each building, penthouses are a limited asset with unique appeal.