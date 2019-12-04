Adopt a Winning Mindset to Create Success in Any Market

The real estate market is affected by so many factors, and yet, elite and top agents have found a way to always grow and thrive in any market.

I remember my first manager telling me that I could make it in any market because I went out and “made it happen,” and didn’t rely on one particular lead source for all my business.

When you truly know how to add value and deliver Ritz Carlton-level service, you create your own success. It takes grit, dedication, a business plan and a winning mindset. I want to share what I consider the uncommon characteristics of top-selling, elite real estate agents that allow them to keep growing their business, regardless of outside economic factors, so you, too, can be an elite real estate agent! These uncommon but totally necessary behaviors ring true with all elite agents. These secret attributes will be the difference maker you need to go from good to great and from wishful thinking to reality of doubling or tripling your production and income. After all, real estate is easy hard work. It is easy if you like to proactively help people and solve their problems, but it requires a strong work ethic and commitment to work the business and make it happen.

1. An Inner Drive to Succeed

When you want to succeed, you will do whatever it takes to make your goals happen. Know what you’re driven to accomplish. Is it an income goal or an achievement goal? Knowing what drives you will help you stay committed to the goals you set. Top real estate agents know what their inner drive to succeed is, and it stays alive and drives them each day. Know yours, and share it with another person, your manager or a coach. I can’t motivate a satisfied person—in fact, no one can. What motivates each of us is different, but it is that inner drive to succeed that is in every top agent I know. Find it and embrace it and run with it.

2. Totally Focused and Disciplined

Agents who are successful have a laser focus every day, week and month on what they want to accomplish—how many listings, sales or calls need to be made to hit their goals. Staying focused and avoiding distractions requires discipline, which helps you achieve success faster and with better clarity. Nothing interrupts the top agent’s schedule to create new leads, for example. Get zeroed in with discipline and focus, and watch results happen immediately.

3. A Winning Mindset

Every top agent believes they are already a winner, and that they can and will achieve their desired goals. Your mindset totally impacts your behavior and your daily actions. Develop the mindset that you have a listing or sale this week (you just don’t know the address yet!), you are as good as the other agents in your market and that you can increase your average sale price or break into the luxury market successfully. I remember believing that I was already a $10 million-dollar producer before I was, and it gave me the self-confidence to act like I already had achieved my goals. Developing a winning mindset starts your day off in the right direction, and you will see results happen just like you intended them to.

4. A Beyond-Positive Attitude

I love when people say, “Are you always so positive?” I say, “Yes, of course!” A top trait of successful REALTORS® is that they are beyond positive—positive about the market they sell in, positive about any offer they are negotiating and positive about any listing they are trying to sell…just always positive. Other agents love to sell homes with these agents because they are positive, and keep everyone in the transaction positive, too. It’s a winning trait and it works.

5. Action-Based

Top agents are not talking about what they want to do; rather, they are constantly taking action, trying new things and making success happen for themselves. They are not waiting for leads to come to them; they are going out and finding the opportunities. What types of action will you take to increase your business for yourself? Taking action makes opportunities happen, and top agents know this and live it!

6. Perseverance and ‘Never Give Up’

There is always a way to solve an issue if you have the perseverance and attitude to exhaust all options to help put or keep a deal together. Top agents have a “never, ever give up” mentality, and it’s obvious. They will find a way to bring buyer and seller together for the good of both clients. This trait goes beyond the norm and really shows the dedication of adding value to clients.

7. Passion, Humility and Gratitude

Top agents have a humble and grateful attitude, and my belief is that this is what makes them even more amazing. They are passionate about serving.



8. Focus on Listings

Top agents have always been focused on listings. Listings are the most important business activity an agent can do—all the marketing, name recognition, spin-off sales and listings, all the credit goes to the listing agent. Top agents have mastered the art of servicing seller clients, and the payoffs are huge. Focusing on listings will make you the “name brand” and most recognized top agent in your market. Create a plan to increase your listing inventory and dominate your market with more for-sale signs with your name on them. This will create more and more success for your business.

Adopting these attitudes and behaviors will give you the ability to survive any market, and you’ll be magnetically creating your own success each month. For a copy of my Exclusive Business Plan, click here.