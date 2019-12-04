Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas Announces Key Promotions Within Senior Leadership Team

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has announced two key promotions within the global real estate brand’s senior leadership team in the Americas.

Katelyn Castellano has been promoted to the role of senior vice president, Marketing, and Karlton Utter has been promoted to the role of senior vice president, Academy, the organization’s team devoted to the professional development and success of the brand’s network of real estate license partners and advisors.

These announcements come after the hire of the new senior vice president, Technology, Nathan Kimpel, who joined the brand earlier in the year from the Department of Defense.

“We are always evaluating how our organization can be optimized to best support our current license partners and advisors, as well as scale for future growth,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “As our network across the Americas continues to expand, Katelyn, Karlton and Nathan have been instrumental in ensuring that we’re delivering the tools and resources our license partners and advisors need not only to succeed, but to become the very best real estate professionals within their own markets. I am looking forward to what they will continue to accomplish in their new roles during this exciting time of growth for Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas.”

Castellano joined Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas in 2016 as vice president of Communications. In her new role as senior vice president, Marketing, she will be responsible for creating and implementing an industry-leading marketing infrastructure for the organization. Her responsibilities will also include overseeing strategy and asset creation to drive expansion throughout the Americas, talent attraction and retention, as well as overall brand awareness.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role overseeing marketing for Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas,” says Castellano. “Engel & VÃ¶lkers is an incredibly special and meaningful brand with an iconic European heritage and reputation for luxury service. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to continue to share our story, support our network of exceptional real estate experts and drive growth for the brand in the Americas through coordinated marketing efforts, technology integration and a truly multichannel approach.”

Utter joined Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas in 2018 to oversee Systematic Development & Implementation. In his new role as senior vice president, Academy, he will create and implement best-in-class learning experiences to empower the Engel & VÃ¶lkers network of brand license partners and advisors to build their best businesses. Centered around core business themes, industry best practices, technology platforms and tools, as well as marketing and branding, the new learning infrastructure will support its real estate network in a specialized and systematic approach to delivering the highlight level of client service and standards in the industry.

“The Engel & VÃ¶lkers network is a very distinct, dedicated group of real estate professionals,” says Utter. “Their commitment to the very best for their business, colleagues and clients is unmatched. As such, the appetite within our network for professional development and continuous learning is insatiable. Within my new role, I am inspired everyday by our network to deliver the latest in industry learnings, trends, best practices, technology and more to help them take their business expertise to the next level.”

Engel & VÃ¶lkers operates a global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.

For more information, please visitÂ www.evrealestate.com.