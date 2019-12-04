How to Move a Priceless Art Collection

If you’re an avid art collector, then you are probably aware that the biggest threat facing your collection is damage that occurs while in transit or during installation. However, the last thing you want to deal with during an already stressful moving process is having one of your favorite works of art improperly cared for. When it’s time to package the collection and ship it to your new address, here are few helpful tips to keep in mind.

Get Art Insurance

Before you do anything, make sure that every valuable item is insured because even the act of packing can potentially harm a delicate canvas painting. Fine art insurance will keep you covered in the event of catastrophe and, while you’ll hopefully never need it, the fact of the matter is that accidents do happen when priceless artwork is being transported.

Art Handlers

Unless you’ve received professional training, this is probably not the time to show off your DIY skills. Moving a masterpiece is a serious undertaking and there are services readily available to handle it every step of the way. Whether it’s just one piece or an expansive collection, these companies will use custom-made crates to mitigate risk and carefully install your art upon arrival at your new home.

Qualified Movers

If you have a beloved collection but may not feel it’s necessary to bring in professional art handlers, at the very least it’s important to make sure that your moving company has experience with valuable items. From inherited antiques to your children’s first drawings, irreplaceable items come in many forms and your moving company needs to understand the significance of each and every piece.

Climate-Controlled Storage

Sometimes, logistics require that your artwork be put in storage, either for short or long term, before being installed in your new home. If that’s the case, it’s essential to choose a facility that knows how to care for precious works and can provide climate-controlled storage.