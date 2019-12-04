How to Upgrade Your Home Office

If you’re like many people, you tend to do at least a little work from home.

Don’t let an outdated office hold you back.

Give your home office an upgrade by splurging on something inspirational. Something that excites you.

Next, focus on lighting. The best bet is to set up your work station by a window.

And be sure to incorporate lamps into the space. They will come in handy when working after hours.

Set yourself up for further success with a good storage system.

While papers should be stored out of sight, they need to be accessible.

Lastly, create a signal to let people know when you’re in the zone.

By upgrading your work space, you’re destined for success.