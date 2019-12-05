5 Ways to Build a Winning Office Culture

If you’re a business owner or manager, then you know the importance of a happy, positive company. In addition to tighter-knit teams with a smaller turnover rate, upbeat offices also tend to be more productive, with happier employees and more positive interactions overall. However, happy companies don’t just happen overnight. Below are five ways you can stimulate a winning office culture:

Add some work perks. While you may not be able to bring the whole company to Aruba or hire a famous pop star to play a private show after hours, small perks can really heighten office attitude. Try offering complimentary gym memberships or giving out gift certificates for a spa or massage day. Even free snacks in the break room can go a long way–no one can gripe with their mouth full of donut!

Throw non-work-related office events. Getting the group together outside the office for some R&R can go a long way. Depending on your budget, try throwing a company happy hour at a local restaurant or giving the team tickets to a baseball game.

Promote team-building activities. Put together a volleyball or softball team in the summer. Suggest a company race team. Office not athletically inclined? A book club, wine tasting or monthly board game tournament can also help foster company bonding and grow connections that extend after hours.

Create an innovative office design. While you may not be able to provide walking desks or nap pods like the Google office, you can still design your office to cultivate creativity and a forward-thinking attitude. Banish those cubicles and set up creative, collaborative spaces like conference-style worktables and open office floor plans. Add a Ping-Pong table in the break room for some competitive and team-building work breaks, which have been shown to boost performance and improve employee attitude.

Practice gratitude. Don’t forget to show your team how much you appreciate them. This doesn’t mean you need to shower them in dollar bills–while bonuses like expensed dinners can be great, simply checking in regularly with each employee can be extremely helpful, not to mention budget friendly. Meet with each member twice a year to ask about their level of happiness in their position. Are they satisfied with their workflow? Stressed? Over or underwhelmed? If you show your team you care about their work experience, you can bet they’ll care more about the success of the company overall.