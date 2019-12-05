Avoid These Car Care Blunders

Share This Post Now!

Don’t make these five common mistakes of car care…

Putting off maintenance. Follow the car maker’s recommended maintenance schedule to avoid safety issues or expensive repairs.

Overlooking the tires. Make sure your tires stay properly inflated. Low tire pressure slashes fuel efficiency and can be dangerous.

Rarely cleaning your car. Dirty glass, mirrors and headlights are hazardous, and regularly washing your car helps preserve the exterior and retain the vehicle’s value.

Ignoring warnings. If any of your car’s warning lights goes off, get your vehicle checked immediately.

Letting an amateur fix your car. Find a credible mechanic with the skills and experience to get the job done correctly.

Safe driving!