How to Avoid Costly Email Mistakes

Making a mistake by email can be embarrassing or have serious consequences.

When emailing, take these precautions…

Double-check recipients before pressing send. Although an email’s autofill feature is convenient, it may pop in the wrong address.

Be wary of “Reply All.” Make sure you want to reply to everyone in a group email; otherwise, start a fresh email for private responses.

Draft it then delete it. When venting, gossiping or making off-color jokes, stop and imagine the wrong person reading the email. If that’s a terrifying thought, delete it ASAP.

Separate personal from professional. It’s unwise to use your work email for private correspondence and your private email for work.