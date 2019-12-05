Search
How to Rein in Your Spending

Need help controlling your spending?

Try these tips…

Track your spending so you can see where your money is going and figure out what you can cut back on.

Create a budget to ensure you’ll always be able to cover living expenses and have extra money for savings and other costs.

Avoid racking up credit card debt by using only your debit card or cash.

Shop around for the best deals, and prevent impulse buys by creating a shopping list and sticking to it.

Take the DIY route to save money on home projects and other work.

Most importantly, live within your means by acknowledging your needs vs. your wants.

