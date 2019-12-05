Should You Install a Sprinkler System?

If you don’t have the time to water your yard or don’t want to deal with the hassle, installing a sprinkler system could make things easier. It could be pricey and you would need to take precautions to prevent damage and expensive repair bills.

Reasons to Install Sprinklers

The primary reason why homeowners install sprinklers is convenience. You could program an irrigation system to water your lawn on a schedule so that you wouldn’t have to remember to do it, take time out of your day to spray the yard with a hose and hope that each area got the right amount of water.

The best time to water a lawn is before sunrise. That prevents the water from evaporating too quickly and gives it plenty of time to be absorbed by the grass. If you’re not typically an early riser, getting up before dawn to water your lawn probably doesn’t sound appealing. With a sprinkler system, you wouldn’t have to.

Content Square 1.

A sprinkler system could be set up to deliver different amounts of water to different zones based on the types of grass and plants. An irrigation system also has rain and moisture sensors to avoid overwatering. Since the sprinklers would provide the right amount of water to each area at the right time, you could avoid using too much water and lower your bills. By directing water to the appropriate locations, you could prevent runoff on your driveway.

Many people don’t like the chore of watering a lawn and would welcome the opportunity to buy a house with a sprinkler system. Installing a system now could increase your home’s future resale value.

Downsides to Consider

Sprinkler systems require regular maintenance and occasional repairs. Sprinkler heads may simply get pushed out of alignment and need to be adjusted, or they may be damaged by lawnmowers, pests, and tree roots and have to be replaced.

Content Square 2.

If you live in an area with cold winter temperatures, freezing could be a problem. A sprinkler system would need to be winterized to prevent major damage. The amount of work and the cost would depend on the type of system you chose.

The best time to install a sprinkler system is shortly after home construction and before grass and trees have been planted. If your yard has already been landscaped, it would need to be dug up to install a sprinkler system, which could significantly add to the overall cost.

Is a Sprinkler System a Smart Investment?

An irrigation system could make lawncare easy and convenient, but the upfront cost could be significant, especially if you have a well-manicured yard that would need to be dug up and then restored. You could also face significant repair and maintenance costs, but they might be outweighed by lower water bills and a better price when you sell your home. Talk to a professional and weigh the pros and cons.