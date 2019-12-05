Simple Steps for a Cleaner Junk Drawer

Share This Post Now!

Most homes have a handy “junk drawer,” but it can get overstuffed with miscellaneous items.

Restore order to your junk drawer with these simple steps…

Remove the drawer, place it on a sturdy surface and take out all the contents.

Determine if you need each item, especially if it doesn’t work anymore.

Get rid of unnecessary and duplicate objects, and toss out more than you save.

Consider whether some useful items would be better stored elsewhere.

Organize the drawer using trays for oddly shaped objects and small boxes or rubber bands to collect loose items.

To prevent future chaos, revisit your junk drawer every six months for a clean-out.