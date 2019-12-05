The Right Home for a Beginning Family

If you’re part of a beginning family, here are some tips to help you buy the right home…
Get pre-approved for a mortgage so you’ll know your price range.
Budget by considering the upfront and ongoing costs of homeownership, as well as the future financial needs of your family.
Make sure a home has enough room. The more children you plan to have, the more space you’ll likely want.
Do some research to ensure a neighborhood is safe and a community has good schools.
Work with a real estate agent. An experienced professional will consider your goals and budget, and help you find the perfect home for your beginning family.