Ways to Prevent Package Delivery Theft

Do a lot of online shopping?

Here’s how to protect your delivery packages from porch thieves…

Track shipments online and through alerts so you know when packages have arrived.

Consider paying extra to require a signature upon delivery so packages aren’t left vulnerable at your doorstep.

Find out if the online retailer offers alternative options allowing you to pick up your items at a local delivery hub.

Have packages delivered to a family member or trusted neighbor who’s home during the day, or ask permission to get deliveries at work.

To help recover your money in case of package theft, make online purchases using credit cards and insure valuable items.