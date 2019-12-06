3 Home Safety Tips for the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for family, friends and giving, but unfortunately, it’s also a time when homes can be at their most vulnerable. Keeping your family and your home safe from unscrupulous people is imperative at all times, but especially during the holiday season. This is particularly true for the month of December and the time before and after Christmas. Here are the steps you can take to keep your home safe and deter safety tips to deter burglars from your property.

Turn On The Lights:

Whether you are traveling for the holidays, or simply going to a holiday party down the road, keep your home from turning into an easy target by ensuring that your home will be well lit when you are gone. While you don’t have to create an illusion as grand as Kevin McCallister to convince would-be burglars that someone is home, simply keeping entrances and the house itself well-lit should be enough to deter a thief that prefers the cover of darkness.

Secure Windows And Sliding Doors:

All accessible windows and glass patio doors that slide sideways should have a metal rod or solid wooden closet dowel inserted into the track. If you are going to be away for a duration of time, make sure to return a rod to the tracks of windows and sliding doors with rods to prevent entry.

Content Square 1.

Avoid Advertising Your Presents:

If you celebrate Christmas, it can be tempting to display your tree in all its lit glory in your window. Unfortunately, while this creates a beautiful display from the street, it also acts as a beacon for thieves and directs them to the exact spot where you are storing any tempting holiday gifts. Keep presents out of sight and away from windows to keep them secure. Similarly, no matter what gift-giving occasion you may celebrate, don’t put empty boxes from expensive gifts out on the street with your garbage after the holidays. Break them down or shred them to ensure that you aren’t advertising to thieves that there are new desirable items in the house.

Keep your property, your family and your belongings safe this year with just a few extra precautions. These three safety tips may seem small, but they can go a long way to make your house less desirable for a burglar and can tip the scales to make sure your home is safe.