4 Home Winterizing Tasks to Complete

Your home is likely one of the biggest investments you will make in your lifetime. Getting your home ready for winter is imperative to ensure that you are protecting your investment for years to come. Be sure to complete these winterizing tasks to keep your home in top condition through those chilly winter months.

Check Your Roof:

Inspect your roof for potential issues. You can personally visually inspect the roof for loose or missing shingles, but due to the importance (and high cost) of your roof, it’s best to hire a licensed, certified roofing professional to inspect it yearly. While you are on the roof, be sure to clean and inspect chimneys to prepare them for winter use.

Clean Your Gutters:

Gutter and downspout cleaning can be a chore that everyone loathes, but it is a crucial task to complete. Make sure your gutters are clear of fall leaves and debris so they can properly direct water away from your roof and the foundation of your house. This simple task can protect you from thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Care For Pipes, Spigots And Sprinklers:

Wrap any un-insulated pipes to ensure they won’t freeze and/or burst when the temperature drops. Not only would this cause you a headache, it can be an extremely costly repair. Be sure to detach any garden hoses and cover outdoor spigots as well as drain any sprinkler systems.

Weatherproof Doors And Windows:

Keep heating costs down and insulate against winter moisture by sealing windows and doors. This can also be an excellent time to caulk or repair any small holes or cracks that could let out heat. Bonus! These repairs will also serve to keep out pests when the weather begins to warm up.

Protecting your home now will require a bit of an investment, but it will pay dividends throughout the years.