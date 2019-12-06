5 Activities to Add to Your Winter Bucket List

Winter can be a magical time if you make it a point to enjoy all it has to offer. This year–especially if there are children in your household–create a winter bucket list to ensure that you are doing more this winter than just shoveling snow from the driveway. Here are some activities to cross off your list this winter.

Go Sledding:

Take a trip to a nearby snow park and spend some time doing some old-fashioned sledding. Nothing is more exhilarating as a child, and it’s the perfect family-friendly activity since (unlike skiing or snowboarding) everyone can enjoy it regardless of their skill level.

Make Your Own Hot Chocolate:

Far better than the packet version, a good homemade hot chocolate is as fun to make as it is delicious. Set out your favorite snowman mugs and simmer some milk and creamer in a pot with cocoa powder, confectioners’ sugar, a dash of salt and a hint of vanilla. Top your hot chocolate with a generous serving of whipped cream and set out an array of topping options. From various types of sprinkles, to crushed peppermint, a dusting of cinnamon, or even a drizzle of chocolate syrup, everyone will enjoy personalizing their drink.

Go Ice Skating:

Whether you live in a cold enough climate to skate outdoors or you simply need to head to your local ice-skating rink, there’s a few more quintessential winter activities than ice skating. Young children can get ice skating trainers (a sort of walker that glides on the ice to offer stability) and older children can set out on their own. It’s the perfect activity for adults and kids that have been cooped up indoors.

Cut Out Paper Snowflakes:

Decorate for winter in the most fun way you know… with paper snowflakes! Cut out fun designs that you create on your own or get strategic and make some more fancy or character-based designs with templates you find online.

Make A Snow Cone:

If you get snow all winter, why not make a bona fide snow cone? Prep for your next winter storm in an unusual way by buying simple syrups and paper cones. When the next fresh snowfall hits, gather some clean snow and make your own snow cone. It’s fun for children but is tasty no matter what age you are.