Toy Storage Ideas to Maximize Space

It never seems to fail that kids acquire more toys than parents can keep up with. While it can be good to cull through toys once-in-a-while to prevent against excess that causes clutter, there is a lot to be said for good toy storage practices. Great toy storage solutions can ensure that your children can access their favorite toys without creating a mess too big for them to handle. These savvy solutions may be just what your home–and your children–need to keep toys and books cared for and contained.

Pegboard Organizer:

Keeping toys out of the way but still easy to access is always a challenge. Pegboards are the perfect solution to this issue. Toys can be in view at all times but hung up utilizing vertical space. This is an excellent solution for kids of any age, since it’s so easy to put items back after use. Hang up nerf guns and swords, badminton rackets, art supplies and more!

Picture Ledges:

Not just for pictures, these slim shelves serve as the perfect option to display illustrated children’s books. Lean books against the wall on the shelf to make them accessible for the youngest members of your household while adding a whimsical and artistic display to any bedroom or toy room.

Multi-Use Cubby Shelves:

Cubby shelves are go-to options for toy storage for many households. Far superior to the traditional toy box, they allow toys to be grouped with like items. This means your child won’t take out every toy they own to get to the last piece of their favorite set that happens to be sitting at the bottom of the toy bin. Cubby shelves with multiple uses are even more ideal than their predecessors. Cubby shelf benches are perfect for walkways, toy rooms and bedrooms, and desk options are ideal for school-aged children.

Lidded Rope Or Jute Baskets:

Lidded baskets are an excellent way to keep your child’s favorite toys in living areas without losing an adult aesthetic. Rope or jute baskets have a modern and minimalist style that heightens any room (even if the baskets are secretly housing your children’s collection of stuffed animals).

Toy storage is a challenge that most parents must navigate in some way. These toy storage options can help you maximize your space and keep your home organized, all without sacrificing fun in the process.