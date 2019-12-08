5 Home Renovations You Can Tackle During the Winter

Winter is the perfect time to tackle those home renovations that you’ve been putting off all year. Costs will likely be lower during the colder seasons, and if you plan it well, you might even be able to have your renovations completed by the holidays. Consider taking on these five home renovations during the winter season:

Add Insulation

If the cold weather has reminded you that your home needs better insulation, there’s no better time than now to have it added. Improper insulation will cause high utility bills and a cold home. You can tackle this renovation on your own or hire a professional to do it for you.

Finish Your Basement

If you have an unfinished basement that you’ve been wanting to turn into a functional space for your family, you might want to renovate during the winter. You can add an additional living space or an extra bedroom. A finished basement is a worthwhile investment because it can substantially increase the value of your home.

Remodel a Bathroom

A bathroom remodel is the perfect task for winter, especially if it’s a bathroom that’s not frequently used. Whether it’s the guest bath that you’re readying for holiday travelers or the front powder room that could use a touch up, this is the time to do it.

When you’re tearing out old cabinets, tiles and showers, it’s a good idea to consider a dumpster rental. Having a dumpster just outside your door can make the task of clearing out trash and debris much easier.

Add a Room

If you’re in need of more space in your home, winter is a great time to add an addition. The cold, dry air is ideal for digging foundations. This is a significant project, but if done correctly, it can add a big increase to your home’s value.

Add a Deck

Winter is a great time to add a deck to your home because of the cool, dry air. These weather conditions are perfect for digging and, for many people, cold temperatures are more comfortable to work in than the hot and muggy days of summer. A great bonus of building a deck during the winter is that it’ll be completed by summertime and ready for you to enjoy.

Many people may think that winter isn’t a good time to start big home projects, but this simply isn’t the case. Cold weather often makes for great building conditions and winter is the slow season for many builders. Make sure to consider these five renovations if you’re thinking about remodeling your home this year!

Anita Ginsburg is a freelance writer from Denver, Colo. She studied at Colorado State University and now writes articles about health, business, family and finance. A mother of two, she enjoys traveling with her family whenever possible. If you’re looking to rent a dumpster, Ginsburg recommends Tri-State Disposal.