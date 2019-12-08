Curling up with a good book in front of the fireplace is a favorite pastime for many during the cold winter months. While it may be tempting to open up the latest fiction novel, replacing it with one of these best books for real estate professionals can be both educational and a great way to relax at the same time.

Whether you prefer a classic hardcover or browsing on your tablet, these six best books for real estate professionals can help you jump start your career:



1. Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

By Carol Dweck

Do you have a Growth Mindset or a Fixed Mindset? This illuminating book examines how success in almost every aspect of our lives is influenced by what we think and explains how you can use this notion to connect, motivate and accomplish more.

2. Your First Year in Real Estate: Making the Transition From Total Novice to Successful Professional

By Dirk Zeller



Even if you have been in the real estate industry for years, this book has something for you. Zeller offers time-tested advice on finding the right company to work for , developing relationships , crafting effective online marketing and social media campaigns, managing the ever-shifting real estate climate, and much more.

3. Sell With Soul: Creating an Extraordinary Career in Real Estate Without Losing Your Friends, Your Principles or Your Self-Respect

By Jennifer Allan-Hagedorn



With step-by-step guidelines for surviving (and even thriving in) the trials and tribulations of real estate, “Sell With Soul” offers personal stories, checklists, pitfalls and encouragement, reminding both new and experienced agents alike to put their clients’ needs first while staying true to themselves.

4. Juliet’s School of Possibilities: A Little Story About the Power of Priorities

By Laura Vanderkam



If you struggle with time management and always feel like you’re racing from one appointment to the next, this book will help you re-examine your relationship to time and reset your priorities. “Juliet’s School of Possibilities” is a quick and enlightening read that will remind you of what’s most important in life and how to make time for everything.

5. The Miracle Morning for Real Estate Agents: It’s Your Time to Rise and Shine

By Hal Elrod, Michael Maher, Michael Reese and Jay Kinder



This top seller shows readers how much of an impact their morning routine can have on their career trajectory. With a focus on both personal and professional success, “The Miracle Morning for Real Estate Agents” sets the stage for reaching the next level of your career.

6. Outliers: The Story of Success

By Malcolm Gladwell



If you haven’t yet read any of Gladwell’s best-selling books, you’re in for a treat. Through entertaining stories and examples, you will learn how and why high achievers do what they do. “Outliers” notes that anyone can be successful if they are willing to put in the work and take advantage of opportunities and encourages the idea of “practical intelligence”: knowing what to say, when to say it and how to say it.

If you don’t have time to read all of the books listed in this article, consider listening to them via an audiobook subscription service while driving to your next client meeting. Just a few hours in a good book every week can boost your current and repeat business while enhancing your real estate career.