Can Happiness Affect Agent Income?

Learning how to make more in real estate takes time and commitment, but a recent study shows there’s one thing that is practically guaranteed to increase your earnings: being happy.

If it sounds too simple, it’s not. In the summer of 2019, Real Estate Express teamed up with RISMedia in a nationwide survey to find out what real estate professionals earn and how the top real estate agents earn more. We found that happy agents earn nearly three times more than agents who aren’t satisfied with their jobs.



How is it possible that happy agents make more—and considerably more—than agents who are unsatisfied with their work?



For answers, we looked at a University of Warwick study suggesting that workers are 12 percent more productive. The study tested over 700 subjects with four different experiments. In one, some participants were given free chocolate and fruit while being shown a comedic movie clip. Other participants were asked about recent family hardships. Then, they assessed each group’s productivity, with the happier group coming out noticeably on top.

Dr. Daniel Sgroi, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told the university after the study, “The driving force seems to be that happier workers use the time they have more effectively, increasing the pace at which they can work without sacrificing quality.”

Happiness is the ultimate productivity booster.



Alexander Kjerulf, the founder and chief happiness officer at Denmark-based Woohoo Inc., has built a career advising companies on how to make the workplace happier. Some of his clients include IKEA, Microsoft, Volvo and Shell.

He considers himself a leading expert in happiness at work and has 10 reasons why he thinks happiness leads to more productivity. Here are a few of Kjerulf’s observations about the way happy people work:

Happy people work better with others.

They’re more creative.

They fix problems.

They’re optimistic.

They worry less about making mistakes.

Want to make more? Be happy.

For some, being happy comes naturally, while for others it can be a challenge. If you want to be more productive, creative and ultimately make more at work, it’s essential to learn how to be happy. The bonus? You’ll probably enjoy all the other aspects of your life a lot more, too!

Yazir Phelps is the chief marketing officer at Real Estate Express, a national leader in online learning for pre-licensing, continuing education and professional development. Phelps has over 18 years of experience in marketing fueling growth at Fortune 500 organizations and over five years of experience working directly with real estate professionals. Her extensive background in generating demand for products and services encompasses crucial strategies to a successful career in the field. To learn more, please visit www.RealEstateExpress.com.