Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names David Jones CEO

Central North Carolina-based Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston (CBHPW) has announced the promotion of David Jones as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With over 30 years of experience at CBHPW, Jones has comprehensive knowledge of the real estate business. Jones began his career with CBHPW in 1987 in the accounting department. In 1989 he was named controller and promoted in 1994 to chief financial officer. Since 2003, Jones has served CBHPW as president and chief operating officer.

“David is one of the most well-respected individuals by the brightest minds in the real estate industry, not only in our area but in the country,” said Don Walston, company founder and chairman. “His years of leadership and experience not to just CBHPW but to the entire industry is invaluable as we continue to grow in the future.”

Since gaining his real estate license in 2002, Jones has been an active leader in the real estate industry. In 2004, Jones was asked to join the Triangle Multiple Listing Service (TMLS) Board of Directors to help shape the future of Triangle real estate, a position that he currently holds today. Jones is also active in a number of industry leadership groups including Realty Alliance, Coldwell Banker Multiple Officer Broker Group, and the Vision Group. In 2017, the Triangle Business Journal honored Jones as a C-Suite award winner for his contributions to the Triangle Community.

Originally from Marshallberg, North Carolina, Jones graduated from Wake Forest University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He lives in Cary with his wife Shelli and dog Addie. Jones’ three daughters have all graduated from local universities and have begun their professional careers. In his spare time, Jones competes in endurance sports including Ironman Triathlons and marathons. Jones also serves on the HPW Foundation, which provides financial support to the company’s agents’ and employees’ charitable giving and outreach efforts.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com.