The Keyes Company Continues to Revolutionize the Real Estate Experience in Florida With Lone Wolf’s Enterprise Platform

The Keyes Company has announced that it will provide Lone Wolf Technologies’ enterprise platform to its 50-plus offices and 3,600 sales associates. This platform provides a faster and simpler experience for everyone involved in a real estate transaction.

Lone Wolf’s enterprise platform is built on the integrated transaction management and back-office and accounting solutions, TransactionDesk and brokerWOLF, and offers industry-leading tools for forms, eSignature, file review, accounting, commissions, agent management and business intelligence. The platform connects agents and the back office to ensure that both parties, who have traditionally worked apart on transactions, can collaborate in real-time. The platform also comes with a growing marketplace for agents and brokerages, in which they can plug a wide range of upstream and downstream services directly into their Lone Wolf platform by pressing a single button.

With all of these tools available in one place, The Keyes Company can dramatically increase the speed, accuracy and simplicity of their associate and brokerage transactions, extending these benefits to over 14,000 buyers and sellers who are involved in these deals.

“We’re honored that The Keyes Company has chosen Lone Wolf as their technology provider,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Our goal with this platform is to provide agents and brokerages with everything they need to manage their customers’ entire real estate experience—from submitting an offer to signing a deal to setting up home inspections—in one place. We’re thrilled that The Keyes Company, a renowned and historic brokerage, will provide this platform to their extensive family of associates and multiple brands and put our unrivaled technology in the palm of their hands.”

The Keyes Company is the No. 1 independent, family-owned brokerage in Florida, whose services run the gamut of the real estate industry, including property management, mortgage, title and property insurance. The firm’s decision to choose Lone Wolf comes after a year-long evaluation of the industry’s leading technology providers based on a number of factors, including product functionality, flexibility and future plans.

“We’re so excited to provide Lone Wolf’s enterprise platform to our family of companies, associates and customers,” says Mike Pappas, president and CEO at The Keyes Company. “We chose Lone Wolf because we strongly believe in the company and its platform. Like Keyes, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to improving the overall experience for the next generation of real estate professionals, brokerages and consumers. We’re confident that its platform in the hands of our associates will do exactly that. Working together, we can continue to revolutionize the real estate experience in Florida.”



For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.