5 Tips for a Healthier Home

Every homeowner wants a healthy home for his or her family and pets. Making the right choices in your house isn’t always easy, though. Here are five ways to help you create a healthy space and enjoy your home even more:

Update Your Insulation

People living in older homes should consider that they may have unhealthy types of insulation in the walls. If you’re not sure about your insulation, have the pros check it out first. In the case of asbestos or any other hazardous material, you don’t want to be digging around in the walls on your own.

Asbestos and hazardous insulation remediation can be a big job, but for a homeowner, it should be a top priority in terms of a healthy home. Updating your insulation will also be a major plus when and if you go to sell your home.

Get a Mold Check

Most homeowners never think about mold until they get an inspection related to selling their house. For others, mold isn’t even a consideration until damage to the home occurs and a mold issue reveals itself. Getting a mold check can help your family breathe easier in the house.

Pick the Right Paint

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, paint, wood stain and other varieties of coatings account for about 9 percent of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions in the country every year. For a healthy home, look for low-VOC paint. It’s water-based, low or no odor and non-toxic. While it can be hard to identify low-VOC paint on store shelves, online searches and on-can labeling should make it easy to find this type of paint if you’re looking for it.

Take Your Shoes Off

Taking your shoes off every single time you come in your home might be a hard habit to get into, but for many people, it can lead to a healthier home environment. Your home might also require less cleaning, which is an added benefit. If you have a mudroom or a large entryway, removing your shoes should be easy. Tracking fewer outside germs from your shoes into your home can also help keep pets and children with a tendency to spend time on the floor healthier all year round.

Add Plants to Your Decor

Fresh, live plants can beautify almost any space. Live plants do more than just make your home look a little bit nice, though. Spider plants, lilies and aloe vera can help get rid of formaldehyde in the air, and English ivy, asparagus ferns and bamboo plants can work to clean indoor air as well. Whatever plant you choose, make sure they’re not toxic to your pets if they roam free around your home.

Taking these steps to make your home a healthier place means you won’t have to worry as much about home-related hazards.

Source: Andrea Davis/RISMedia’s Housecall