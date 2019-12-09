Decorating 101: How to Give Your Bedroom a Makeover

Does your bedroom look blah? When it comes to sprucing up your bedroom’s appearance, a little planning can turn a plain old bedroom into a space bursting with visual excitement. To give your bedroom a makeover, start by considering two major elements of interior design: color and layering.

Since your bedroom is a place for repose, choose three colors that work well together and stick to the “60-30-10 color principle”–60 percent dominant color, 30 percent secondary color and 10 percent accent color. For your dominant color, think soothing neutrals–a lighter or softer shade of a color whether it’s sand, green, gray or blue–that has a touch of earth tone in it.

Not in the mood to paint? Add color with bedding, wall decor and other accents. Use bedding to highlight your secondary color with lighter or darker shades and varying textures of fabric, or limit the palette to two contrasting patterns and a solid in sheets, duvet and shams. Reserve bold hues and playful patterns for accent pillows, a bedside throw rug, artwork, vases and lampshades that support primary and secondary colors.

And don’t forget layering–a key decorating practice that creates the perfect combination of comfort, warmth and texture. You’ll find that most bedroom decorating ideas are in some way related to creating layers around the room.

Ballard Designs recommends considering these four features of your bedroom when layering:

Bedding. Sheets, a soft blanket, bedspread, quilt or duvet, along with a throw and pillows in different shapes and sizes, are all building blocks that help create an inviting, sumptuous bed. Even a headboard fits in the mix and adds to the overall look, especially if it’s upholstered.

Windows. A simple shade or bamboo blinds under drapes create a soft, layered look while controlling the amount of light in your room.

Flooring. A wool or cotton rug breaks up the expanse of wood flooring or covers up old carpeting while adding an extra layer of color and warmth.

Lighting. Create gentle, restful lighting from multiple light sources. A floor lamp or pair of sconces adds ambient lighting, a bedside lamp provides task lighting for reading and an overhead fixture bathes the room in light when needed.

With these design tips and a little inspiration, you’ll be well on your way to creating a bedroom that provides both comfort and a wow factor.