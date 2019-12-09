How to Respectfully End a Tenancy

If the time has come for you to move on from your current apartment, you’ll want to leave on good terms with your landlord. Not only is this polite, but it ensures your landlord will give you a good reference so you can score a great new apartment. Here are some ways that you can end your tenancy while maintaining a positive relationship with your landlord.

Give proper notice. Most tenancies in Canada generally require 60 days’ notice before the tenancy can come to an end. If you are in a fixed-term rental, your termination date has to arrive after the end of the fixed term. If your lease is month to month, the date of termination must be at the end the month. The only time the rule of 60 days doesn’t apply is if you pay rent weekly in a non-fixed term tenancy, which is very rare. Consult your lease to find out exactly how much warning your landlord requires and make sure to give at least that much notice so they can find a new tenant to replace you in time.

Ensure there is no damage to the unit. Before you move out, check the unit to see if there’s any damage you may have caused. If there is, do any necessary repairs before you leave. If the landlord does an inspection and finds damage, they may have a right to keep your security deposit to pay for repairs. You can go through the inspection with your landlord to ensure you’re both on the same page.

Clean the unit thoroughly. Not only is this courteous to your landlord, it’s courteous to the tenant who is moving in. Doing a deep clean of any appliances, windows, floors, walls and vents will keep your landlord happy and leave a welcoming place for the new tenant. Depending on the terms of your lease, and whether you smoked or had pets in your unit, you may have to steam clean or shampoo any carpeting.