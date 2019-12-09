Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Expands in Toledo Area With Addition of Sulphur Springs Realty

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced the addition of Sulphur Springs Realty to the Hanna Family of Companies.

Founded in 1980, Sulphur Springs Realty is a well-known, independent company with two offices and more than 50 agents in Northwest Ohio. The two Ohio offices are located in Toledo and Perrysburg.

“Sulphur Springs Realty is a great established company, known for its quality and integrity. They are a market leader and align well with our overall growth strategy. We look forward to working with industry veteran and broker/owner Michael Miller and with his team of professional agents. They are a great fit with Howard Hanna,” says Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

“Howard Hanna’s network of offices throughout Ohio is the perfect complement for Sulphur Springs Realty and our 40-year legacy. Our aim is to achieve quality services for our clients, career development opportunities for our associates, and prosperity within our communities, and Howard Hanna will help us reach those goals,” says Miller, broker/owner of Sulphur Springs Realty.

Howard Hanna entered the Northwest Ohio market in 2016 with the opening of a new office in Toledo/Maumee and a commitment to growth in this dynamic region. In 2018, Howard Hanna continued its development strategy and expanded with the addition of Welles Bowen Realtors®, a well-respected, 100-year-old Northwest Ohio company with 10 offices and more than 150 professionals. Howard Hanna has 53 offices in Ohio and nine offices in Michigan.

“For several decades, Sulphur Springs Realty has served the real estate needs of buyers and sellers in Toledo and throughout Northwest Ohio. We look forward to working together to be the strength that consumers see when choosing a company for all of their real estate needs,” adds Kristine Burdick, president of Howard Hanna – Midwest Market.

A reception and celebration was held marking the occasion at the Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 2019.

Sulphur Springs agents will have access to Howard Hanna’s award-winning marketing and advanced technology, along with industry-leading training and learning programs. They will be able to offer the exclusive Howard Hanna 100% Money Back Guarantee along with the many other Hanna advantages, such as the Homes of Distinction program and one-stop-shopping. Buyers will additionally benefit from advanced search tools, and sellers will receive maximum exposure for their properties on HowardHanna.com, now with more than two million visitors per month.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.