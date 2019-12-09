Simple Home Accents to Revamp Your Space

With each season comes new trends and styles in interior decorating. While it’s fun to explore ideas and revamp a home, it can be costly and become outdated within months.

If you’re itching to refresh your space without overdoing it, home accents are the best way to change a room with minimal effort. Here are a few ideas to swap out when you’re considering a new look in your home:

Hang Prints

Prints are an inexpensive way to decorate your space. Whether you buy online or print them out at home, hanging them with modern picture frames is an easy way to enhance a room. By choosing a quality frame, it’ll be easy to swap out prints every couple of months without replacing the frame itself—something that can become costly.

Content Square 1.

If you’re on the artistic side, try painting or creating your own piece to hang up, as engaging with art has been shown to lessen stress and improve memory. If you’re grouping art together on a wall, getting similar or identical frames will create a cohesive look between pieces.

House Plants

Plants are a wonderful accent to have in any space. Bright pops of greenery are one way to add natural color and design to a room, and if you have any unsightly areas, a large plant is a great way to cover it.

Besides aesthetic purposes, plants have been shown to help get rid of common air toxins and indoor pollutants, thus improving your air quality. Not only that, but plants actually add moisture to the air as well, meaning you won’t have to invest in a humidifier to prevent a dry room. Don’t have a green thumb? There are many different house plants that don’t need much care to thrive in their environment, such as Chinese evergreen or cast iron plants.

Content Square 2.

Refurbishing Furniture

Refurbishing is a fun DIY project that can give new life to a piece of furniture that looks old and dated. If you’re looking to overhaul a wooden credenza or buffet, a unique idea is to utilize peel-and-stick wallpaper. As opposed to painting a furniture piece, which can become messy, peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to handle and place. This can be used as an accent statement in a room. Adding a funky pattern to your furniture is a nifty way to incorporate depth and texture. Since it’s easy to work with, you can quickly swap out wallpapers for different colors and designs.

With these simple tips, you can easily upgrade your space without spending a lot of money or time. Changing details such as accents goes a long way to giving your home a fresh feel—it’s recommended you swap these out every season!

Source: Rebecca Tillsman/RISMedia’s Housecall