Year-End Pulse Check: Is Your Team Still Operating at Full Speed?

Happy holidays!

It’s December, and your year is nearing its end. Hopefully your team has plenty of current listings and upcoming closings in your pipeline. Don’t let past production and the time of year lull you into complacency! Instead, take a team “pulse check” to make sure that your activity remains strong.

Have you achieved your fourth quarter goals?

Content Square 1.

Hopefully you set goals at the beginning of the quarter for both sales activities and sales results. How are those going? Sometimes it’s easy to overlook current activity levels when you have 11-plus months of sales results already on the books. Don’t lose focus! Double-check your team’s numbers specifically for the fourth quarter and make sure that everyone is still being productive, then schedule immediate activities to pick up the pace where needed.

Has your team been asking for referrals?

The holidays are a natural time to be in contact with past clients and your team’s sphere, which means it is also an ideal time to ask for referrals! Whether gathering with family and friends or contacting clients, do not let your team miss this opportunity to promote your services, and take a moment to be sure that your team members have talking points to share with others. Each person that your team speaks with will in turn be talking to dozens of other potential clients themselves. By being confident and open about asking for referrals, your team will almost certainly be referred new business either immediately or through their contacts’ subsequent conversations.

Content Square 2.

Add a short-term incentive.

Pick one specific goat that your team can meet before December 31 and offer a team reward for achieving it. Whether it is activity- or results-oriented is up to you—just pick something that will inspire your team to keep their current activity up! Share and post the goal, and your team’s weekly progress for the next three weeks, then celebrate once it is reached!

There are still three weeks left in your sales year, and these three weeks can have a significant impact on both this year and next. Do a pulse-check to keep your team productive, and you will be sure to have a very happy holiday season!

Content Square 3.

Give yourself the gift of coaching! Sign up in December with Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting and receive 50 percent off your first three months and have your best year ever!