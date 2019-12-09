The Design Trends That Will Rule in the New Year

Every New Year brings a new set of interior design trends, and if you’re looking to keep your home up to date for the market, you’ll want to start your redesign plans now. Here’s what to consider when deciding on paint colours, furniture styles and lighting trends to redesign your property within the coming year.

Earth Toned Neutrals

While the classic neutrals of white, black and grey will remain on trend as always, prepare to add in more colours like muted greens, browns and light red clays. These warmer-toned hues will contribute a welcoming vibe to your home that may have been missing with cooler-toned neutrals alone. These colours can easily be used on the walls or through furniture to make a larger space feel cozier.

Jewel Toned Accents

Deep, rich colours such as navy blues, emerald greens and royal purples will be the sought-after accent colours in the coming years. Vibrant colours like these look stunning when paired with lighter neutrals and can add a very different energy to the rooms depending on how they are used. Whether you want a room to feel classic or edgy, there is a jewel tone that can accomplish it.

Content Square 1.

Geometric Designs

Even though clean geometric shapes have ruled the design landscape for several years, this could be the year you go big with them. Use large-patterned geometric prints in tile work, wallpaper or pillow covers in order to bring excitement to any room. Bold geometric designs also work for furniture and light fixtures—a coffee table with geometric metal legs, for example, or a metal cube frame around your lights, can add dimension and interest to a room.

Art Deco Revival

If you don’t want to commit to the full art deco look, focus on bringing in certain design elements from the era to give hints of it instead. Use copper and gold pieces to highlight the luxurious feel of the era, and consider lacquer finishes and plush velvet upholstery. If you feel like going in a little deeper, a statement piece such as a chandelier makes a bold statement.