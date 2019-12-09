The Rise of the Bathroom Remodel

Upgraded cabinets? Double sinks? Thoroughly luxurious shower heads? If you’re thinking of renovating your master bath, you’re not alone, say homeowners surveyed in a recent True Cost Report. It seems some 25 percent of those who responded are considering a bathroom re-do, far more than the 15 percent who are thinking of renovating the kitchen.

For one thing, bathroom upgrades are more manageable and less disruptive than kitchen remodels. They typically cost less and require less time – and, according to a report from Remodeling Magazine, bathroom remodels return a startling 86.4 percent return on investment, more than any other home improvement project.

That’s not surprising, given that well-appointed bathrooms are increasingly regarded as private sanctuaries where you can take time to pamper yourself, so in addition to making basic fixes – replacing worn tile, chipped sinks and outmoded toilets – homeowners are adding spa-like upgrades, such as rain shower heads, spa tubs and specialized lighting.

They are looking at floating tubs rather than sunken tubs, luxurious gold or brass hardware and self-flushing toilets with heated seats and cleansing warm water sprays, designers say, and choosing quartz counters, floating vanities, quality sinks and faucets and glass shower doors treated with water anti-spotting agents.

To get a light, bright space, they add windows and skylights, use LED lighting in creative ways, and choose reflective finishes and surfaces in neutral tones set off with bold colored tile or patterned flooring.

Depending upon your space, and the number and type of amenities you choose, a bathroom remodel can cost somewhere between $2,500 and $25,000 or more, although costs can be cut if you do some of the work yourself, such as the teardown and final painting.

But whether you plan to enjoy your investment for years, or see it as a good investment when you sell, the project is a practical option. While you may not recoup everything your spent, it remains a high return project, and one that can provide a little pure pleasure for as long as you live in your home.