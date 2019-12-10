Affordable Home Upgrades in a Weekend or Less

Major home renovations take time and money, but there are dozens of projects you can complete in a weekend or less to give your home a fresh, new look even on a limited budget.

Here are four to consider:

Kitchen rollouts – Kitchen cabinet rollouts are an easy upgrade you’ll love, because they bring forward and right to your fingertips everything in the back of your cabinets. These days, sturdy rollouts are available at major big box home stores for about $40 to $80 each – and you can mount them yourself into existing shelves with just four screws. When measuring the opening in the front of the cabinet, be sure to account for the door and the hinges.

Halogen track lighting – Track lighting lets you put light exactly where you need it to lighten up your favorite reading space or brighten a countertop or any object. You can install it in a couple of hours for less than $200 if you have an existing junction box in the ceiling, and the tiny halogen bulbs will power a bright light that brilliantly illuminates your space. Look for four-to-eight-foot rail system kits with three to five light fixtures in most home centers or lighting stores.

Wallpaper one wall – Papering a single wall of a dining area or living room can add life and style to your home, and the range of wallpapers available today are a far cry from the wallpaper of your childhood. The new papers and fabrics are pricey, but affordable if you’re only doing one wall. They can also be tricky to install if you’re a novice, so it may be wise to hire a professional paper hanger. Measure the wall carefully and a wallcovering retailer can help you find the right motif to add the drama or playfulness you’re looking for.

New bath accessories – If the sink, vanity and other fixtures are in decent shape, you may be surprised at how simply and economically you can add a fresh new look to your bathroom. Start with a paint job to the color of your choice, then choose new towel bars, light fixture, bath rug and towels. If the budget allows, consider a towel warmer, a self-closing toilet seat or a pull-out mirror near the sink.