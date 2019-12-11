4 Reasons to Try a Weighted Blanket

It seems like everyone—from friends to the media—are touting the benefits of weighted blankets these days. These specialized blankets weigh between 7 and 25 pounds and are usually filled with beads or pellets. Here’s what you should know about this trendy home accessory—and why experts say you should consider putting one on your bed.

They Could Help You Sleep Better

A new study from one Swedish blanket manufacturer found that people moved less when they were under a weighted blanket, bringing more restful sleep.

Anxiety Could be Diminished

Some users have reported lower symptoms of anxiety after using these blankets. They simulate deep pressure touch (which is also accomplished through hugging) which releases serotonin and dopamine, promoting relaxation. The end result? Less anxiety and attention issues.

Ease Your Pain

Although more research is necessary, experts say that weighted blankets could help those with chronic pain fall and stay asleep.

Psychologists Have Used Them for Years

Mental health practitioners have suggested them to patients, and now, weighted blankets have gone mainstream. While they’re not a cure-all for anxiety or insomnia, they are a natural remedy that may be worth trying in conjunction with other remedies.