5 Ways to Incorporate Pumpkin Into Savory Meals

Pumpkin is the ultimate autumnal flavor and instantly brings to mind thoughts of sweet treats—pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin bread and of course, pumpkin pie. But there are plenty of other ways to incorporate pumpkin into savory meals all Fall long, from soups to sauces. Pumpkin isn’t only tasty, it’s also incredibly healthy, rich in fiber (which can help with weight control), Vitamin A (great for vision), Vitamin C (known for boosting the immune system) and antioxidants (aka anti-agers and cancer-fighters). Here are five easy ways to incorporate pumpkin (whether fresh or canned) into your diet this season:

Soups

Since pumpkin is naturally sweet, it can be blended as a soup with other superfoods like kale. It also pairs well with other Fall flavors, like apple, for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner starter.

Breads

Pumpkin paired with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices makes for a quintessential Fall bread. Smear with pumpkin butter for extra flavor.

Chili

Adding pumpkin to a chili base is an easy way to add thickness, boost nutrients and bring a depth of flavor into this classic Fall dish.

Roast Pumpkin

You can roast the flesh of the pumpkin just as you would any other root veggie, and then toast the seeds for a crunchy, healthy snack.

Stuffed Pumpkin

This unique presentation makes for a perfect dinner party dish. Stuff with rice, sausage, bacon, cheese—whether you want to keep it light or create an upscale version of comfort food, there are dozens of recipes online.