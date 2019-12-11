5 Ways to Save Money in an Expensive City

Cities have a reputation for being pretty tough on a savings account. From rent to entertainment, every day can bring bigger expenses than you’ll encounter in the ‘burbs or rural areas. But there are some easy ways to save while living the city life. Here are a few to try when dealing with a high cost of living:

Set a Budget & Stick to It

This is the single easiest way to spend less—by knowing exactly where your money is going. For instance, don’t just think, ‘Well, I haven’t eaten out this week, so I can treat myself’. Instead, put your food budget into a monthly spreadsheet and see when you should splurge (or save). Not into spreadsheets? Today, there are apps for that!

Get Comfortable with Public Transportation

Not only is the subway or bus more eco-friendly than driving, you can catch up on reading or work. But the biggest win is for your wallet, with big savings on gas and car maintenance.

Take Advantage of Free Events

Cities both small and big have a ton to do that is very expensive (theater, fine dining, museums) but they also have a lot to offer that is free, from activities to concerts. Sign up for local websites or apps that will keep you updated.

Sell Your Extra Stuff

Clutter can make your apartment feel busy and crowded. Improve your living aesthetics while padding your savings account by selling your extra furniture, clothes and more online.

Learn to Cook

This is a win-win. Not only is homecooked food usually healthier, it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than ordering in.

These five easy tips may not make your city an inexpensive place to live, but they may allow you to enjoy your daily life more, all while building your savings.