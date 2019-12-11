6 Tips for Decorating a Small Space

Maybe you just downsized from a larger house to a smaller one, or to an apartment in the city from a house in the ‘burbs. Or maybe you’re just looking to give your existing space a refresh. In any case, you’ll want to keep in mind a few key points when decorating a smaller space. From scale to color, here are some tips to help you create rooms that will stand the test of time.

Clear Out Any Clutter

With an expansive home, you can get away with a bit more “stuff.” When you’re trying to make a smaller space feel more put together, clutter is the enemy. Before you bring in anything new, take out anything that’s not adding to your aesthetic.

Look for Furniture That Does Double Duty

If a piece of décor can serve more than one purpose, it’s a good bet. For instance, an ottoman that is a coffee table can also create additional seating when guests are over. That’s just perfect for a small apartment.

Think Big with Rugs

It can be tempting to buy small rugs to match a petite space, and also save money. But investing in slightly more oversized rugs that help fill a space can actually make it feel bigger.

Install Shelving

Beautiful shelves can serve as both décor and storage, allowing you to keep things off the floor. This is key, because you can have more things in your space without it feeling cluttered and you’ll be able to walk through your space more easily.

Blend Big Pieces with the Wall

Matching big items like a sofa to the wall color can help them blend—creating the illusion of a bigger area as your eyes skim over it.

Hide Appliances and Office Supplies

As best you can, invest in cabinets, drawers and smart furniture choices so the unattractive necessities of everyday life, from blenders to printers, aren’t front and center. Or, choose items (like a beautiful espresso maker, for instance) that can moonlight as décor.