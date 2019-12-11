9 Ways to Find Love (Or At Least A Date!) in the City

The city can be a tricky place to date—there are thousands and thousands of potential partners, yet it can feel lonely. If you’re looking for love, here are a few places to start.

Online Dating Sites

It can seem silly to go online when there are people everywhere you go in an urban area, but a dating site can help you find stronger options and wade through the clutter, finding someone right for you, faster.

Find a Hobby

Do you love music? Grab a friend and hit the local live music venues. Do you love to cook? Sign up for that cooking class you’ve been meaning to try. Surrounding yourself with people who like to do similar things makes it more likely you’ll find a match.

Join a Team

Cities are full of adult soccer, ultimate frisbee, kickball and even dodgeball teams. Again, your common interest can open doors to conversations, especially at post-game dinner and drinks.

Ask Your Friends

Those close to you know you the best, and although set-ups can be awkward, they’re one of the most successful ways people find lasting love.

Go Grocery Shopping

Sounds funny, but shopping for groceries is something all single people have to do…so keep your eyes out and strike up a conversation!

Hit the Bar Scene

Definitely not for everyone, but there are fewer places more conducive to meeting someone than a friendly watering hole at Happy Hour. Trivia nights can also be particularly social.

Walk Your Dog

Meeting someone is easier when you have your furry best friend at your side. You can simply ask what their dog’s name is and the conversation can flow from there.

Volunteer Your Time

This is a win-win. Not only does giving back make you feel great, but you just might meet a similarly good-hearted person as well.

Leave Your Phone in Your Pocket or Purse

In a city with millions of people, you won’t be able to meet a single one if your eyes are glued to your phone. Pick your head up and you’ll be surprised how many more people—both friends and dates—you’ll meet.