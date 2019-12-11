How to Eat Healthier in the City

Cities are often culinary meccas, where you can order or pickup any kind of cuisine, any time of day or night. This city-living benefit can be fantastic for foodies but tough on waistlines. Here are a few easy tips to eating well when you live in a land of plenty:

Join a Co-Op or CSA

Becoming a member at a co-op, where you donate a few hours of time helping out in exchange for membership, can be a great way to gain access to farm fresh produce and meet people!

Visit a Farmers Market

This is another easy way to gain access to fresh fruits and vegetables. When you’re eating in season, the ingredients stand out and you don’t need to do much to make them taste delicious. For instance, roasting up a big batch of root vegetables on a Sunday (with just a splash of EVOO and seasoning) can set you up for veggie-heavy meals all week long.

Check the Menu

Before walking into a restaurant, take a look online at the menu and strategize your choice. This way, you get something you will love and that fits your eating plan without getting distracted when the waiter comes by.

Choose Wisely

This may seem simple, but we can all get stuck in restaurant ruts. Expand your horizons and look online or ask friends for favorite healthy eating spots. A new-to-you place may have healthy options you’ll crave.

Order Groceries Online

If you’re using public transportation and you’re not within walking distance of a good grocery store or farmers market, consider online grocery delivery. Companies like Fresh Direct and Instacart have made food delivery more convenient than ever.

Try Meal Kits

Brands like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron send you all the healthy ingredients you need and an easy recipe. Not only do you not have to shop, but there’s less waste (helpful if you’re cooking for just 1 or 2 people) and you learn a new recipe!

Learn to Cook New Meals

This is probably the best way to eat healthier. At home, you can control everything from ingredients to portion size. So, take a cooking class, try out some new recipes or start a cooking club where you all share your favorite go-to dishes. You’ll be eating healthier in no time!