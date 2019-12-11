How to Get Fit in the City

With endless choices for gourmet dining and a busy work and social schedule, city living can certainly do a number on your health. That’s why it’s a priority for so many people to fit in some fitness every day. Sure, you can join a gym–there are lots of good options in urban areas, from mega-gyms to boutique classes. But what if there isn’t one nearby, or you’re just not into gyms? Here are six other ideas to consider:

Walk, Walk, Walk

If you plan ahead, you can fit your workout into your day organically. Get off at an earlier train stop or walk to work. Want extra motivation? Take strides with a friend and catch up while walking instead of over that glass of wine or coffee.

Get a Bike or Rent One

Many cities are adopting bike memberships, where you can find bikes to use around the city that are free or inexpensive. Invest in a quality helmet and cycle to your next appointment.

Go Online

There are so many wonderful apps that can walk you through digital fitness classes, from yoga to Pilates.

Join a Club

Motivate yourself and make friends by joining a group of runners or cyclists. You’ll have the benefit of camaraderie, which will help keep you accountable.

Workout at Work

If your work offers workout classes, or even a company gym, be sure to take advantage. Nothing exists yet? Talk to your HR department about offering a yoga class at lunchtime once or twice a week!

Invest in Equipment

In a smaller apartment, a complete home gym can be a space luxury you can’t afford. But purchasing a treadmill or stationary bike with a relatively small footprint can be worth it. With no gym commute, you may work out more and reap the benefits faster!