Taking Care of Your Skin in the City

Urban living can be pretty tough on your skin. Pollution, not to mention all the late nights out and indulging in takeout, can leave your face looking less than its best. But there are some easy ways to help prevent damage and reverse the effects. Here are eight to try:

Slather on SPF—Every Single Day!

So many of us are great about putting on sunscreen in the summer, but SPF should really be part of your routine all year long. Even on a cloudy day, damaging rays will seek you out on your morning walk to work and whenever you step outside.

Invest in Good Products

Look for ingredients like collagen, retinol and Vitamin C—proven antiaging ingredients. Not sure which products are best for you? Ask your dermatologist—you should be going there once a year for a skin cancer check, anyway!

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Pollution, wind and other elements can be deflected by creating a barrier between them and your face. A good moisturizer will act as that barrier.

Wear a Scarf

If winter weather gets serious, a scarf is an essential barrier layer that can prevent a chapped face (in addition to moisturizer).

Try to Stress Less

Whether through exercise, mediation or other means, lower your stress levels—high levels of the stress hormone cortisol have been shown to age skin faster.

Get an Air Purifier

Keep pollution out of your apartment (and away from your skin) with one of these handy machines.

Eat Your Greens and Salmon

A diet rich in leafy greens and fish oils contains the antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids that boost skin rejuvenation.

Find a Great Facialist

In addition to a good dermatologist, a professional facialist can help you maintain your skin through peels and other means that will prevent you from needing more invasive procedures later on.