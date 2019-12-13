Capture listings and rise to the top! In this webinar, RISMedia addresses generating listings and selling your services, with firsthand insights from agents who best their competition and consistently earn listings year-round.

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – Listing Mastery: Outpace the Competition With a New Listing Game

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Bob Sokoler, The Sokoler Team, RE/MAX Properties East; Lee Tessier, The Lee Tessier Team, Tessier Real Estate; and Joe Sesso, Homes.com; moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

About the Webinar

Bob Sokoler is leader of The Sokoler Team with RE/MAX Properties East in Louisville, Ky., and a coach with Workman Success Systems. For six straight years, The Sokoler Team has been Louisville’s No. 1 team in sales volume. Before becoming a REALTOR®, Sokoler was a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist.

Lee Tessier, leader of The Lee Tessier Team of Tessier Real Estate in Bel Air, Md., has 10 years of experience in real estate, backed by 25 years in sales. For The Lee Tessier Team, a group of 22, 80 percent of business comes from referrals. Tessier himself has been the No. 1 agent in Harford County since 2011.

Joe Sesso, national speaker and executive sales director for Homes.com, has spoken to more than 35,000 real estate professionals across the country on how to sell more real estate and build wealth. Sesso is also an award-winning author, and his most recent book, “Secrets of Top Selling Agents: The Keys to Real Estate Success Revealed,” is an Amazon No. 1 best seller.

Moderated by



Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Deliver Amazon-Like Consumer Experiences,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.