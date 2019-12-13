Finding Success in a Rapidly Growing Market

Homes.com Pays Off Big Time for North Carolina Real Estate Professional

When North Carolina REALTOR® and state-certified Workforce Housing Specialist Fran Wynn went looking for ways to cut expenses while improving the quality of the expensive leads she was acquiring, she met her first Homes.com representative.

“His name was John, and I liked the way he approached me about what they had to offer,” says Wynn. “I liked the fact that he was very low-key, and he wasn’t pushy or aggressive like [other lead providers].”

That professional relationship bloomed and ultimately transitioned when Wynn’s new Homes.com rep, KC Castro, arrived—and from day one, the two worked together to maximize the benefits of her Local Connect and City Sponsor programs.

After doing some research and identifying target areas where they believed outward growth from the Greater Charlotte area was going to occur next, Wynn’s success took off.

“I decided to look in every direction that was pushing away from Charlotte because it was growing so rapidly,” says Wynn, whose rep was able to provide her with a lot of data about the specific areas and markets where she should go for leads in order to grow her business.

“I finally feel like I’ve got the right fit and that I’m in the markets where I need to be,” adds Wynn, who calls herself “the poster child for Homes.com.”

“That’s because I’m very happy,” says Wynn. “I feel so comfortable with Homes.com that I’ve recommended them to several people—and not just our newbies.”

With an office that functions like a family, Wynn recently enlisted Homes.com to help a newer agent who was on the verge of making a career change.

“She was giving up and was really stressed out,” says Wynn, “and it’s no wonder. She told me she was paying [another company] an exorbitant amount for leads, so we got KC on the phone and chose three communities where we thought this agent would begin seeing some growth.”

Shocked by how much she could stand to save with Homes.com leads, Wynn notes that the agent remains a valued real estate professional at the office today.

Having helped so many Homes.com leads, Wynn is now seeing the results of her good work in the form of referrals.

“I’m already getting repeat business from homes I’ve sold through those leads. In fact, Homes.com is generating about the most successful leads I’m getting. So far, Homes.com has given me far more business than any other avenue,” concludes Wynn.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.