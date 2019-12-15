41 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Among Orange County’s ‘2019 Real Estate All-Stars’

Forty-one Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties sales associates have earned their place among Orange County’s top-selling agents. Each agent in the “2019 Real Estate All-Stars” list achieved $10 million or more in sales volume between May 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, placing them in the top 2 percent of all Orange County agents.

“Being recognized among the county’s top tier is an accomplishment any agent can be very proud of,” says Wayne Woodyard, vice president and regional manager, Orange County, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Our very accomplished agents share our company’s commitment to quality and customer service at every level. They are exactly the type of sales professionals we are revere, as we continue to grow the company and increase our presence in the local community.”

Criteria for the list were determined by Orange Coast magazine, which commissioned its sister company, Professional Research Services, to compile data from all Orange County brokerages to identify the top achievers.

“The right real estate agent can offer you guidance on home values, neighborhoods and other important factors that may affect your decision. These Real Estate All-Stars know the communities they serve better than anyone, and can help you find the home of your dreams,” the editors said in the December issue, which showcases the top agents.

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents who appear on the list are the following, by office:

Newport Beach : Ronnie Hackett, Mehdi Khosh, Sherry Miller, Liz Hansche, Leanne Boman, Lila Feingold, Dee Shiohama, Laura Dolan, Art Rivera, David Hein

: Ronnie Hackett, Mehdi Khosh, Sherry Miller, Liz Hansche, Leanne Boman, Lila Feingold, Dee Shiohama, Laura Dolan, Art Rivera, David Hein Mission Viejo : Kevin Hill, Bob Strausheim

: Kevin Hill, Bob Strausheim Laguna Beach : Shauna Covington, Diane Cannon, Mark Christy, Winston West, Eustorgio Villa, Rick Balzer, Chas. Aufhammer, Spencer Wall

: Shauna Covington, Diane Cannon, Mark Christy, Winston West, Eustorgio Villa, Rick Balzer, Chas. Aufhammer, Spencer Wall Monarch Beach : Connie McKibban, Brett Smith, Carol McLaughlin, Jim Shockey, Hillary Caston, Tina Vasu

: Connie McKibban, Brett Smith, Carol McLaughlin, Jim Shockey, Hillary Caston, Tina Vasu Laguna Niguel : Randy Ora, Arthur Camoia, Jim Bishop

: Randy Ora, Arthur Camoia, Jim Bishop San Clemente : Scott Kidd, Linda Hartanov, Siobhan Ulnick, Laura Ginn

: Scott Kidd, Linda Hartanov, Siobhan Ulnick, Laura Ginn Irvine : Julie Tran, Doris Lipscomb, Mario Gamboa, Colton Whitney

: Julie Tran, Doris Lipscomb, Mario Gamboa, Colton Whitney Corona del Mar : Susan Weir, Stella Worden, Mark D. Simon

: Susan Weir, Stella Worden, Mark D. Simon Ladera Ranch: Sandy Mathews

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.