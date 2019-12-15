ERA Key’s Luther Named 2020 President of Mass. Women’s Council of REALTORSÂ®

ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Lisa Luther, manager of offices in Billerica, Wilmington and Woburn, Mass., has been installed as the 2020 president of the Massachusetts Women’s Council of REALTORSÂ® (WCR).

WCR is recognized as “the voice for women in real estate, and the premier source for the development of leaders in the industry, organized real estate and beyond,” according to its vision statement. Nationally, it includes more than 12,000 members.

Luther, who joined ERA Key in March 2016, previously owned Realty World Advantage in Billerica, running the agency for 17 years. Before that, she served as pre-license director of Carlson GMAC Real Estate for 33 offices in Massachusetts and 10 offices in New Hampshire. She also served as education director for CENTURY 21 Citiwide’s offices in Lynnfield, Everett and Revere. She started her real estate career as a REALTORÂ® at ERA in Burlington.

Luther was named the 2017 Women’s Council Member of the Year. She was a Greater Boston Association of REALTORSÂ® board member in 2016 and president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS Northern Region Network from 2016 to 2017. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Salem State University. She is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), and has earned Loss Mitigation Certification (LMC) and certification as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE). She is also a Career Development Coach.

She has organized charitable events for her offices, including a scavenger hunt to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She has also participated in many fundraising events, including the REALTORÂ® Relief Run in Boston and the annual Walk MS: Lynnfield.

“Congratulations to Lisa for her latest achievement,” says ERA Key President Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “We’re proud of her. Her hard work and dedication to our industry have led to this well-deserved appointment. We believe she will accomplish much for the Massachusetts Women’s Council of REALTORSÂ® as its leader.”

For more information, please visit www.erakey.com.