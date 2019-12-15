RESO Elects 2020 Officers and Directors

The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has announced its 2020 Executive Board and the results of its Board of Directors election for five open seats and other board appointments.

“RESO is attracting an unmatched pool of business and technology leaders who will help accelerate our vision of a streamlined real estate technology industry,” says Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “Our leadership team is devoted to a brighter future for real estate standards that foster the creation of technology as frictionless as using a mobile phone.”

2020 RESO Executive Board:

Rebecca Jensen , President and CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED) – Chair

Michael Wurzer , President and CEO, FBS, Creators of Flexmls – Vice Chair

Suzanne Mueller , Chief Industry Relations Officer, realtor.com®, Move, Inc. – Secretary

, Chief Industry Relations Officer, realtor.com®, Move, Inc. – Secretary Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS – Treasurer

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with revenue over $25 million:

Chip McAvoy (Incumbent) – EVP, Real Estate Solutions, Black Knight, Inc.

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with revenue under $25 million:

Mark Lesswing – Owner, Lesswing, LLC

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with revenue under $25 million:

Katie Smithson – Director of Enterprise Services, W+R Studios

Representing Multiple Listing Services and/or REALTOR® Affiliated Association with under 50,000 subscribers:

Rebecca Jensen (Incumbent) – President and CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED)

Representing Other Associations or Groups:

Jeffrey Young (Incumbent) – COO/General Manager, Realtors Property Resource, LLC (RPR®)

Appointed for 2020:

Suzanne Mueller , Chief Industry Relations Officer, realtor.com®, Move, Inc.

Richard Renton , CEO, Triad MLS

Turan Tekin , Director, MLS and Industry Development, Zillow Group

, Director, MLS and Industry Development, Zillow Group Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS, Creators of Flexmls

Appointed RESO Board Advisor:

Scott Woodard – CEO, ShowingTime

Other 2020 RESO Board members: Steve Byrd, CTO, Canopy MLS; Todd Carpenter, Director, Strategic Investments, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); Chris Carrillo, President and CEO, Metro MLS; Art Carter, CEO, California Regional MLS (CRMLS); Brian Donnellan, President and CEO, Bright MLS; Amy Gorce, Principal, Business Development, CoreLogic; Melissa King, VP of MLS Services, Stellar MLS; Jason Normandin, Project Manager, NAR; Scott Petronis, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Redefy; and Dan Troup, Director of Data Operations and Strategy, RE/MAX.

“RESO welcomes our new officers and board members, and we express our deep gratitude for those who have served our organization as their terms end,” says DeBord.

In noting that the terms have ended for board member Tom Flanagan, CIO, The Group, Inc. Real Estate, and board advisor (and former RESO CEO) Jeremy Crawford, president and CEO, FMLS, DeBord adds, “Their stellar volunteerism and tireless advocacy for RESO have set a high bar for everyone.”

For more information, please visit www.reso.org.