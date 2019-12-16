Park City REALTORSÂ® Expand Market

Locally owned and operated since 1976, first as the Coleman Land Trust, then as Prudential Utah Real Estate, and now as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties has been a leading force in the development of Park City’s real estate market for more than 40 years. Red Ledges, which is a four-season, full-amenity community in Heber, has been one of the most successful real estate development projects in the Wasatch Back for a decade. As Park City and Heber have become more connected over the past few years, the inclusion of a development like Red Ledges at a top brokerage was a logical evolution in the Park City real estate market, so it was only natural the two would eventually join forces.

The long-standing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties brokerage has listed other large projects in Wasatch County over the years, including Wolf Creek Ranch, Tuhaye and Deer Crest Estates and The St. Regis Deer Valley, but the addition of Red Ledges marks the first time any Park City brokerage has represented a major development in the Heber Valley. Heber is a growing town just east of Park City which is enjoying its own blend of revitalization and Old West ambiance. Over the past four years, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Money Magazine and several others have named Heber one of the top places in the U.S. for lifestyle, growth and second-home ownership.

Steve Roney, owner and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, provided some perspective on the significance of Red Ledges joining the fold, noting, “Skiing and real estate are the two biggest economic drivers in Park City and the surrounding areas. This is a place people want to be because the Wasatch Back provides four-season recreational and community opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Heber sits just 20 minutes east of Park City and 10 minutes from Deer Valley Resort’s eastern entrance, where the new Mayflower Mountain Resort is under construction, and along with the stunning beauty and longer summer months due to a slightly lower elevation, Heber is becoming the next big thing and the newest wave of progress in our town. Red Ledges, with stunning Timpanogos views and unmatched red rock terrain, happens to capitalize on all the best attributes of both Park City and the Heber Valley.”

Red Ledges is the brainchild and dream of two retired Fortune 500 CEOs, Nolan Archibald of Stanley Black & Decker and Tony Burns of Ryder System, Inc. The large parcels of land in Heber Valley that have been developed into Red Ledges were owned by the family of Burns’ wife for generations. The year-round gated enclave was created to build a luxury community based on the family values and stewardship of the land that the family has upheld since Heber was founded in the late 1800s.

Mitchel Burns, chief operating officer of Red Ledges, reflected on his family’s history, stating, “My mother’s frame of reference goes back to before the State built the dam and turned the middle of the Provo River into the Jordanelle Reservoir, and to when Heber was mostly horse ranches. My aunt and her family have been running the bowling alley in Heber since the mid-’60s, so there is a genuine attachment to this place. Carrying on my family’s vision and legacy in the Heber Valley is of utmost importance to me. I love seeing our members enjoying and appreciating our family’s land. Steve Roney’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties is locally owned and family-run, so we know they understand the legacy of a business being in the family. We felt that aligning the interests of these two family businesses was the best way to capitalize on the convergence of Park City and Heber Valley. It is perfectly tailored for Red Ledges, encompassing the best attributes of the Old West and America’s premier 21st century ski town.”

