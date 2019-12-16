Top Ways to Earn Referrals This Holiday Season

The holiday season is the perfect time of the year to check in with your clients. Without regular touches like the ones listed below, any former clients you may have can easily forget that you’re still an active agent in their area and may not refer you to their friends and family.

Here are some of the top ways to check in with your former and current clients alike as the holidays roll around:

Give away branded goodies. Whether you’re mailing them out or dropping them on your clients’ front steps, be sure that all the gifts you give out this winter are useful and include some sort of branding on them. This is a much more thoughtful gesture than the typical card or email blast that many agents send out.

Have a holiday contest. Creating a custom sweepstakes for your clients online is an excellent way to get them to engage with you and your brand while keeping it fun. Be sure to check in with your broker about any restrictions when it comes to wording or the actual gift you’re giving away. However, a “Guess the number of candy canes in the jar?” contest on Facebook is on theme and easy for your clients to participate in.

Throw a party. Obviously, the most work, but undoubtedly the most memorable way to interact with your current and former clients this holiday season. And there’s no better way to show them how appreciative you are than with an ugly sweater party. Many agents who choose to go this route will utilize space in their office to have the event. And an added benefit? Many of your former clients will tell your current clients about the great experience they had buying a home with you!

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Jameson your real estate news ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.